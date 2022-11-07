YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $217.26 million and $403.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00590481 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.13 or 0.30761745 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000257 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.987215 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,137.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

