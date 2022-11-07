Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($52.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €25.08 ($25.08) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($36.33) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($49.86). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.77.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

