Zcash (ZEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $65.88 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $803.63 million and $65.88 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $51.34 or 0.00249771 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00086540 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00066801 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,652,562 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.