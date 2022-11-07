Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) is Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ardent Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 2.1% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $2,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,667. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products;

