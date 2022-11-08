0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $87,214.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.31 or 0.00590228 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,058.47 or 0.30744012 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

