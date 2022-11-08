19,900 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of MGM opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

