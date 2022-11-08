19,900 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International
In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MGM Resorts International Stock Performance
Shares of MGM opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.