1irstGold (1GOLD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,503.00

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for approximately $62.28 or 0.00309661 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstGold has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $12,503.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

