1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) were up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

1st Capital Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $59.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.