2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 97,166 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $3,025,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82.

On Monday, October 31st, 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,550. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 954,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 899,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 573.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 775,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after buying an additional 660,465 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

