20,562 Shares in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. Biohaven accounts for 1.3% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at about $1,345,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,002.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,301,967 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,534 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. 21,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.85. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.65.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

