21,752 Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

LRGF stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

