23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Stock Performance

Shares of ME stock opened at 2.93 on Tuesday. 23andMe has a 52-week low of 2.12 and a 52-week high of 13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is 3.09 and its 200 day moving average is 3.03.

Insider Activity

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total value of 31,860.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 713,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 14.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 22.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 14.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 26.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.