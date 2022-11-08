2,743 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,368 shares of company stock worth $170,988,404. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

LLY stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.57. 48,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

