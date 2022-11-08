2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Barrington Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of TWOU stock remained flat at $6.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. 175,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $491.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. 2U has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in 2U by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 2U during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

