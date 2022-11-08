AAX Token Hits One Day Volume of $866,387.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. One AAX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $44.35 million and approximately $866,387.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.00582263 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,211.53 or 0.30329143 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token launched on March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange.

AAX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

