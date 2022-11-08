ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $130.60 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $130.60 million and $16,741.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,392.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008631 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00044140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00236095 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00130029 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,701.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

