Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives $337.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $337.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 3.0 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Accenture by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $2,423,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Accenture by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $269.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.20. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

