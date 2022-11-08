Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 64.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.62. 52,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,315. The firm has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

