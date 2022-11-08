Achain Trading Down 3.2% This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, Achain has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.95 million and $126,294.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00020744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00006242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005166 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004604 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

