Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Raised by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.8 %

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.35. 269,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.