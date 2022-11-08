Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADPT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.07.

ADPT stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 34,191 shares of company stock valued at $271,213 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,773,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,352 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,140,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 979,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,353,000 after purchasing an additional 936,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 841,334 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

