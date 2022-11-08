Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $27.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACET shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.11). Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $131,250.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $131,250.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $572,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,068. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 52.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $11,583,000.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

