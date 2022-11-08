Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.64 on Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00008338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $54.12 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00020652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006500 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001928 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,150 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

