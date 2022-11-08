Adshares Price Tops $1.55 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00008426 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $51.22 million and $1.06 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00020572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006310 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002448 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000628 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,129 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

