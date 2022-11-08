Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.