Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.13.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,056,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,081,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

