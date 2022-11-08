Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,443 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of H&R Block worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.53. 18,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.