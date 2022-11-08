Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,366 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.0 %

AbbVie stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,845. The company has a market capitalization of $267.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

