Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,110 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.46. 55,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,157. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $278.08. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.00 and a 200 day moving average of $251.25.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

