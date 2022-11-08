Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,848 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

