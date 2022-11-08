Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,518 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,518 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health Announces Dividend

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.52. The stock had a trading volume of 162,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

