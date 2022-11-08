Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,934 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,108 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 347,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

