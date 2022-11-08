AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,554 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $8.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.43. 6,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.66 and its 200 day moving average is $316.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.
