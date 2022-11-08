AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 8,059 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 355,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after buying an additional 46,938 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,469,000. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of RRR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.57. 8,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,363. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.19. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 603.60% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

