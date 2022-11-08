AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 126.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 96.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Antero Resources Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 141,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,495,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

