AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,884 shares during the quarter. Hydrofarm Holdings Group makes up about 1.5% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYFM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 45.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HYFM traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 41,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,973. The company has a market cap of $107.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.13. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HYFM. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $93,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,583.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

