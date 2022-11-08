AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,104 shares during the quarter. WM Technology comprises about 0.4% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.34% of WM Technology worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 1st quarter worth $5,058,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 562,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 483,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 1,018.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 526,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 479,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Stock Down 25.6 %

NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 71,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $195.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). WM Technology had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. Equities analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at WM Technology

In other news, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares in the company, valued at $741,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares in the company, valued at $741,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $73,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,171.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,791 shares of company stock valued at $349,246. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

