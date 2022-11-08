AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3,846.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $72.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.