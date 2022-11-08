AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $725,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQVGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.94.

IQV stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,265. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.48.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

