AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 146 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. HEICO comprises 0.4% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of HEICO by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEICO Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.47. 3,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,298. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $165.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.