AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 2,833 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 83.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of LNG stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.36. 49,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,374. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.