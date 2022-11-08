AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 669 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hess by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hess by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Hess by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.72. 22,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,451. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day moving average of $115.88. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $148.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hess Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,851 shares of company stock worth $10,375,886 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

