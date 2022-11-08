AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 86 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.04. 49,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.