aelf 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17.73 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, aelf has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $58.63 million and $17.73 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,698,017 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

