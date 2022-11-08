Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
AEMD opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.89. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
