Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

AEMD opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.89. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aethlon Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Aethlon Medical worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.