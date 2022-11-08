Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Aflac has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Aflac has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,728. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 28.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,749,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after acquiring an additional 391,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 89.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 661,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.