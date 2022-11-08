Aion (AION) One Day Volume Tops $1.16 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $16.53 million and $1.16 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00126169 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00222991 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00067390 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027343 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.