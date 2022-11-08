Aion Price Tops $0.0360 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $18.06 million and $714,262.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00128864 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00237734 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00068318 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026141 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

