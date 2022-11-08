Airbnb Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 111,711 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 103% compared to the average volume of 55,140 put options.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,383,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,889. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.46. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

