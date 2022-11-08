Aire Advisors LLC Acquires 81 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.38. 132,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,238. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.